MicroSectors Gold Miners 3x Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:GDXU) Shares Gap Up – What’s Next?

MicroSectors Gold Miners 3x Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:GDXU – Get Free Report) shares gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $69.66, but opened at $74.22. MicroSectors Gold Miners 3x Leveraged ETN shares last traded at $82.35, with a volume of 611,210 shares traded.

MicroSectors Gold Miners 3x Leveraged ETN Trading Up 17.3%

The stock has a market cap of $694.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.92 and a beta of 1.87. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $62.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.30.

MicroSectors Gold Miners 3x Leveraged ETN Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The MicroSectors Gold Miners 3X Leveraged ETN (GDXU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S-Network MicroSectors Gold Miners index. The fund provides 3x daily leveraged exposure to a market-cap weighted index comprised of two gold miners ETFs. GDXU was launched on Dec 7, 2020 and is issued by REX Microsectors.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for MicroSectors Gold Miners 3x Leveraged ETN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MicroSectors Gold Miners 3x Leveraged ETN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.