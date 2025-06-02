Short Interest in Publicis Groupe S.A. (OTCMKTS:PUBGY) Expands By 77.0%

Publicis Groupe S.A. (OTCMKTS:PUBGY – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 77,000 shares, an increase of 77.0% from the April 30th total of 43,500 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 214,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Publicis Groupe to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 25th.

OTCMKTS:PUBGY traded down $0.05 on Monday, reaching $27.23. 44,287 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 145,190. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.91. Publicis Groupe has a 12 month low of $20.71 and a 12 month high of $28.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Publicis Groupe SA provides marketing, communications, and digital business transformation services in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Africa, and the Middle East. The company offers advisory services for brand strategy, and repositioning and their identity under the Publicis Worldwide, Saatchi & Saatchi, Leo Burnett, Marcel, Fallon, and BBH brands; online advertising services under the Razorfish and Moxie brand names; crisis communications, press relations, public affairs, institutional relations, financial communications, and strategy management services; media consulting, planning, and buying services; performance marketing services; and e-commerce services.

