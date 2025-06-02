Outdoor Stocks To Research – June 1st

Walmart, Kroger, Lowe’s Companies, CRH, and Stanley Black & Decker are the five Outdoor stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Outdoor stocks are farm animals—such as cattle, sheep or pigs—kept and grazed in open-air environments (pastures, paddocks or rangelands) rather than confined indoors. This system allows animals to express natural behaviors and can improve welfare and product quality, but it also requires careful management of stocking density and pasture health. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Outdoor stocks within the last several days.

Get alerts:

Walmart (WMT)

Walmart Inc. engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

Shares of NYSE WMT traded up $1.47 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $98.57. 29,968,085 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,890,104. Walmart has a fifty-two week low of $65.16 and a fifty-two week high of $105.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market cap of $788.65 billion, a PE ratio of 40.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $93.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $93.41.

Read Our Latest Research Report on WMT

Kroger (KR)

The Kroger Co. operates as a food and drug retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

Shares of NYSE KR traded up $1.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $68.10. 14,385,857 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,703,552. Kroger has a fifty-two week low of $49.04 and a fifty-two week high of $73.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market cap of $45.01 billion, a PE ratio of 18.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.62. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.52.

Read Our Latest Research Report on KR

Lowe’s Companies (LOW)

Lowe’s Companies, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

Shares of NYSE LOW traded up $0.64 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $225.57. 4,127,230 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,513,115. Lowe’s Companies has a fifty-two week low of $206.39 and a fifty-two week high of $287.01. The firm has a market cap of $126.25 billion, a PE ratio of 18.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $224.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $242.95.

Read Our Latest Research Report on LOW

CRH (CRH)

CRH plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides building materials solutions in Ireland and internationally. It operates through four segments: Americas Materials Solutions, Americas Building Solutions, Europe Materials Solutions, and Europe Building Solutions. The company provides solutions for the construction and maintenance of public infrastructure and commercial and residential buildings; and produces and sells aggregates, cement, readymixed concrete, and asphalt, as well as provides paving and construction services.

NYSE:CRH traded down $0.97 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $90.99. 8,756,692 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,608,212. The company has a market capitalization of $61.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.33. CRH has a 12 month low of $71.18 and a 12 month high of $110.97. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $90.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $96.03.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CRH

Stanley Black & Decker (SWK)

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. engages in the provision of power and hand tools, and related accessories, products, services and equipment for oil and gas, infrastructure applications, commercial electronic security and monitoring systems, healthcare solutions, and mechanical access solutions. It operates through the Tools and Outdoor and Industrial segments.

NYSE:SWK traded down $1.16 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $65.37. 11,572,426 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,944,053. The company has a market capitalization of $10.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.19. Stanley Black & Decker has a 12 month low of $53.91 and a 12 month high of $110.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $77.73.

Read Our Latest Research Report on SWK

Further Reading