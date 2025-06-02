Short Interest in Lucara Diamond Corp. (OTCMKTS:LUCRF) Rises By 74.6%

Lucara Diamond Corp. (OTCMKTS:LUCRF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 406,700 shares, a growth of 74.6% from the April 30th total of 232,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 55,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.3 days.

Lucara Diamond Stock Down 7.9%

Shares of LUCRF traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $0.16. The stock had a trading volume of 4,975 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,086. Lucara Diamond has a 12 month low of $0.16 and a 12 month high of $0.41. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.28.

Lucara Diamond Company Profile

Lucara Diamond Corp., a diamond mining company, engages in the development and operation of diamond properties in Africa. The company holds 100% interests in the Karowe mine located in Botswana. It also operates Clara Platform, a digital sales platform for rough diamonds. The company was formerly known as Bannockburn Resources Limited and changed its name to Lucara Diamond Corp.

