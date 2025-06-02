Cybersecurity Stocks To Follow Today – June 1st

Alphabet, Palo Alto Networks, Dell Technologies, CrowdStrike, and Fortinet are the five Cybersecurity stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Cybersecurity stocks are shares of publicly traded companies that develop and deliver hardware, software, and services to protect networks, systems, and data from cyber threats such as hacking, malware, and data breaches. Investors in these stocks seek exposure to a market driven by rising digitalization, escalating cybercrime incidents, and increasingly stringent regulatory requirements. The performance of cybersecurity stocks often reflects trends in corporate IT spending, technological innovation, and shifts in the global threat landscape. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Cybersecurity stocks within the last several days.

Get alerts:

Alphabet (GOOGL)

Alphabet Inc. offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOGL traded down $2.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $169.73. 52,598,920 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,949,599. Alphabet has a twelve month low of $140.53 and a twelve month high of $207.05. The company has a market cap of $2.06 trillion, a P/E ratio of 21.08, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 1.84. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $159.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $174.56.

Read Our Latest Research Report on GOOGL

Palo Alto Networks (PANW)

Palo Alto Networks, Inc. provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

PANW stock traded up $4.96 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $190.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,416,203 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,559,007. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $178.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $184.96. The stock has a market cap of $127.21 billion, a PE ratio of 107.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.64 and a beta of 1.02. Palo Alto Networks has a 52 week low of $142.01 and a 52 week high of $208.39.

Read Our Latest Research Report on PANW

Dell Technologies (DELL)

Dell Technologies Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

Shares of NYSE:DELL traded down $2.42 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $111.21. 19,189,102 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,803,194. Dell Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $66.25 and a fifty-two week high of $161.52. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $95.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $107.08. The firm has a market cap of $77.61 billion, a PE ratio of 19.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.99.

Read Our Latest Research Report on DELL

CrowdStrike (CRWD)

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

Shares of NASDAQ:CRWD traded up $7.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $465.82. 4,481,144 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,120,463. CrowdStrike has a fifty-two week low of $200.81 and a fifty-two week high of $474.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $404.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $383.90. The firm has a market cap of $115.46 billion, a PE ratio of 913.39, a P/E/G ratio of 17.86 and a beta of 1.22.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CRWD

Fortinet (FTNT)

Fortinet, Inc. provides cybersecurity and convergence of networking and security solutions worldwide. It offers secure networking solutions focus on the convergence of networking and security; network firewall solutions that consist of FortiGate data centers, hyperscale, and distributed firewalls, as well as encrypted applications; wireless LAN solutions; and secure connectivity solutions, including FortiSwitch secure ethernet switches, FortiAP wireless local area network access points, FortiExtender 5G connectivity gateways, and other products.

Shares of NASDAQ:FTNT traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $102.02. 17,092,383 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,974,057. Fortinet has a fifty-two week low of $54.57 and a fifty-two week high of $114.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $99.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $99.48. The firm has a market cap of $78.09 billion, a PE ratio of 45.14, a P/E/G ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 1.16.

Read Our Latest Research Report on FTNT

Further Reading