Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRTG) Short Interest Update

Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRTG – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,320,000 shares, an increase of 72.8% from the April 30th total of 764,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 381,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.5 days. Approximately 5.9% of the company’s stock are sold short.

In other news, Director Panagiotis Apostolou sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.40, for a total value of $635,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 164,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,183,862.60. This represents a 13.18% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Paul L. Whiting purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.35 per share, with a total value of $133,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 79,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,062,339.60. The trade was a 14.37% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 21,000 shares of company stock valued at $280,450 in the last quarter. 15.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Heritage Insurance by 222.2% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 2,900 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Triumph Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Heritage Insurance during the 4th quarter worth approximately $121,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Heritage Insurance during the 1st quarter worth approximately $127,000. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. bought a new position in shares of Heritage Insurance during the 4th quarter worth approximately $133,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Heritage Insurance during the 4th quarter worth approximately $134,000. 59.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on HRTG. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Heritage Insurance from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Heritage Insurance from $19.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Heritage Insurance from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 13th.

Shares of NYSE HRTG traded up $1.15 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $25.62. The company had a trading volume of 265,231 shares, compared to its average volume of 398,181. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. Heritage Insurance has a one year low of $6.14 and a one year high of $26.64. The firm has a market cap of $793.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.25 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.66.

Heritage Insurance (NYSE:HRTG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The insurance provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.53. Heritage Insurance had a return on equity of 29.17% and a net margin of 9.10%. The company had revenue of $211.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $213.68 million. On average, research analysts predict that Heritage Insurance will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial residential insurance products. The company offers personal residential insurance in Alabama, California, Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Hawaii, Maryland, Massachusetts, Mississippi, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Rhode Island, South Carolina, and Virginia; commercial residential insurance for properties in Florida, New Jersey, and New York; and licensed in the state of Pennsylvania, as well as personal residential and wind-only property insurance.

