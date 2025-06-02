Skeena Resources (TSE:SKE) Reaches New 1-Year High – What’s Next?

Skeena Resources Limited (TSE:SKE – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$18.64 and last traded at C$18.50, with a volume of 45984 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$17.58.
Separately, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Skeena Resources from C$18.50 to C$21.00 in a research report on Friday, April 4th.
In other news, Director Walter Coles Jr. sold 25,000 shares of Skeena Resources stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$16.36, for a total transaction of C$408,985.00. Also, Senior Officer Andrew Macritchie sold 36,191 shares of Skeena Resources stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$17.55, for a total value of C$635,206.34. Insiders have sold a total of 88,677 shares of company stock valued at $1,477,304 in the last 90 days. 1.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Skeena Resources Limited explores for and develops mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, and other precious metal deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Snip gold mine comprising one mining lease and nine mineral tenures that covers an area of approximately 4,724 hectares; and the Eskay Creek gold mine that consists of eight mineral leases, two surface leases, and various unpatented mining claims comprising 7,666 hectares located in British Columbia, Canada.
