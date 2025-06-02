Short Interest in Kurita Water Industries Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KTWIY) Rises By 75.0%

Kurita Water Industries Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KTWIY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a growth of 75.0% from the April 30th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Kurita Water Industries Stock Performance
OTCMKTS KTWIY remained flat at C$73.93 during trading hours on Monday. 106 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,492. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$66.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$68.75. Kurita Water Industries has a 12 month low of C$53.25 and a 12 month high of C$90.38.
Kurita Water Industries Company Profile
