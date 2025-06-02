Short Interest in Kurita Water Industries Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KTWIY) Rises By 75.0%

Kurita Water Industries Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KTWIY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a growth of 75.0% from the April 30th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Kurita Water Industries Stock Performance

OTCMKTS KTWIY remained flat at C$73.93 during trading hours on Monday. 106 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,492. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$66.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$68.75. Kurita Water Industries has a 12 month low of C$53.25 and a 12 month high of C$90.38.

Kurita Water Industries Company Profile

Kurita Water Industries Ltd. engages in the provision of various water treatment solutions in North America, South America, Europe, and internationally. The company manufactures and sells boiler water treatment chemicals, cooling water treatment chemicals, wastewater treatment chemicals, process treatment chemicals, reverse osmosis membrane water treatment chemicals, automobile paint booth chemicals, biomass generation related chemicals, civil engineering and construction related chemicals, marine vessel related water treatment chemicals, and chemical dosing systems/chemical dosing control systems, as well as provides packaged contract services.

