Aerodrome Finance 1-Day Volume Reaches $24.89 Million (AERO)

Aerodrome Finance (AERO) traded 1.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on June 2nd. During the last seven days, Aerodrome Finance has traded 14.1% lower against the US dollar. Aerodrome Finance has a total market cap of $83.49 million and approximately $24.89 million worth of Aerodrome Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Aerodrome Finance token can now be bought for about $0.52 or 0.00000500 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Aerodrome Finance Token Profile

Aerodrome Finance’s total supply is 1,639,198,175 tokens and its circulating supply is 159,975,820 tokens. Aerodrome Finance’s official Twitter account is @aerodromefi. The official message board for Aerodrome Finance is medium.com/@aerodromefi. Aerodrome Finance’s official website is aerodrome.finance.

Aerodrome Finance Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Aerodrome Finance (AERO) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Base platform. Aerodrome Finance has a current supply of 1,639,198,175.42164632 with 826,234,645.27492573 in circulation. The last known price of Aerodrome Finance is 0.53306566 USD and is up 2.85 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 321 active market(s) with $20,172,075.04 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://aerodrome.finance/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aerodrome Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aerodrome Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Aerodrome Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

