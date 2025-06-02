Kaia Price Tops $0.11 on Top Exchanges (KAIA)

Kaia (KAIA) traded up 7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on June 2nd. During the last week, Kaia has traded down 3.7% against the dollar. One Kaia token can now be bought for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000107 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Kaia has a market capitalization of $673.38 million and $19.54 million worth of Kaia was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Central African Republic Meme (CAR) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0544 or 0.00000052 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $104,383.82 or 1.00004505 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $104,161.80 or 0.99791800 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Kaia launched on August 28th, 2024. Kaia’s total supply is 6,033,226,434 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,033,235,481 tokens. Kaia’s official message board is www.medium.com/kaiachain. The Reddit community for Kaia is https://reddit.com/r/kaiachain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Kaia is www.kaia.io. Kaia’s official Twitter account is @kaiachain.

According to CryptoCompare, “Kaia (KAIA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the KAIA platform. Kaia has a current supply of 6,032,866,255.609014 with 6,032,866,265.19176 in circulation. The last known price of Kaia is 0.10859508 USD and is up 3.05 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 150 active market(s) with $8,516,113.01 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.kaia.io/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kaia directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kaia should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Kaia using one of the exchanges listed above.

