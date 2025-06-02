Verge (XVG) Reaches Market Capitalization of $106.41 Million

Verge (XVG) traded 3.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on June 2nd. Over the last seven days, Verge has traded down 8.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Verge coin can now be bought for about $0.0064 or 0.00000006 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Verge has a market cap of $106.41 million and approximately $5.13 million worth of Verge was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Arweave (AR) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.36 or 0.00006097 BTC.

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $104,379.11 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $400.18 or 0.00383389 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.43 or 0.00008076 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $366.48 or 0.00351104 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.45 or 0.00084736 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.14 or 0.00016417 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.87 or 0.00050652 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Verge Profile

Verge is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 26th, 2017. Verge’s total supply is 16,521,951,236 coins. Verge’s official Twitter account is @vergecurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Verge is https://reddit.com/r/vergecurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Verge is vergecurrency.com.

Buying and Selling Verge

According to CryptoCompare, “Verge is a cryptocurrency designed for people and for everyday use. It improves upon the original Bitcoin blockchain and aims to fulfill its initial purpose of providing individuals and businesses with a fast, efficient and decentralized way of making direct transactions.Verge is a secure and user-friendly digital currency, built for everyday transactions.Verge is a scrypt based alternative crypto currency trying to take the popularity of both Dogecoin and Bitcoin and combine it with the anonymous features of DASH. The block time is 30 seconds and the coin operates through Proof of Work.VERGE prides itself on being a symbol of progression in the cryptocurrency world. It is a more secure, private, and evolving cryptocurrency that is backed by bitcoin,”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verge directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Verge should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Verge using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

