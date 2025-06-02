Moonbeam (GLMR) Trading Down 7.7% Over Last Week

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded up 1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on June 2nd. Moonbeam has a market cap of $76.69 million and approximately $4.89 million worth of Moonbeam was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Moonbeam has traded down 7.7% against the US dollar. One Moonbeam coin can currently be purchased for $0.0782 or 0.00000075 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Moonbeam

Moonbeam uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on August 19th, 2021. Moonbeam’s total supply is 1,176,108,468 coins and its circulating supply is 980,867,218 coins. The Reddit community for Moonbeam is https://reddit.com/r/moonbeam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Moonbeam’s official Twitter account is @moonbeamnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. Moonbeam’s official message board is medium.com/moonbeam-network. The official website for Moonbeam is moonbeam.network.

Moonbeam Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Moonbeam combines the best of both worlds: the familiar and easy-to-use tooling of Ethereum and the scalable, interoperable architecture of Polkadot.One of the design goals of Moonbeam is to create an environment that is as close as possible to Ethereum, and to offer a set of Web3 RPC endpoints that are compatible with Ethereum. However, Moonbeam is also a Substrate based chain, which means that it exposes Substrate RPCs, and that it has integral functionality that is powered by Substrate such as Staking, Governance, and other features which are not part of the Ethereum API.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Moonbeam directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Moonbeam should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Moonbeam using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

