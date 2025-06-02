Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC Acquires 42 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 1.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,381 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $1,239,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HD. Wingate Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Home Depot during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Navigoe LLC purchased a new position in Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Quarry LP increased its position in Home Depot by 220.0% during the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 96 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sellwood Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on HD shares. Evercore ISI set a $400.00 price target on shares of Home Depot and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Hsbc Global Res upgraded Home Depot from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. DA Davidson cut their target price on Home Depot from $470.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Home Depot from $435.00 to $418.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 24th. Finally, KGI Securities raised Home Depot to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Home Depot currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $426.77.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Home Depot news, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 2,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $367.14, for a total value of $954,564.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,919,130.14. This trade represents a 24.64% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 5,406 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $369.28, for a total transaction of $1,996,327.68. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,367 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,413,285.76. This trade represents a 23.74% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Home Depot Stock Down 0.1%

Shares of NYSE HD opened at $367.85 on Monday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12-month low of $323.93 and a 12-month high of $439.37. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $360.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $385.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $365.98 billion, a PE ratio of 24.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.65.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.59 by ($0.03). Home Depot had a return on equity of 452.60% and a net margin of 9.45%. The company had revenue of $39.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.63 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 5th will be given a $2.30 dividend. This represents a $9.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 5th. Home Depot’s payout ratio is currently 62.42%.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

