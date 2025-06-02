Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC Has $25.29 Million Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 7.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 49,217 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,262 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 9.9% of Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $25,293,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 185.0% in the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 57 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Putney Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 166.7% during the fourth quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 80 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Measured Risk Portfolios Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $48,000.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Trading Down 0.4%

Shares of VOO stock opened at $540.33 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $511.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $533.28. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $442.80 and a 1 year high of $563.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.52 trillion, a P/E ratio of 25.18 and a beta of 1.01.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.