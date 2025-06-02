iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Shares Acquired by Flagstar Advisors Inc.

Flagstar Advisors Inc. grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 0.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 72,770 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF makes up approximately 1.5% of Flagstar Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Flagstar Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $5,947,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Noble Wealth Management PBC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,353,000. Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth $79,000. Leigh Baldwin & CO. LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth $56,650,000. Investor s Fiduciary Advisor Network LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth $282,000. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth $972,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.80% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

Shares of EFA stock opened at $88.67 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $83.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $80.76. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $72.15 and a 1-year high of $89.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.30 billion, a PE ratio of 16.35 and a beta of 0.84.

About iShares MSCI EAFE ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

Further Reading

