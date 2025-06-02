Pioneer Wealth Management Group Takes Position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

Pioneer Wealth Management Group bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 19,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,398,000. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF comprises about 0.6% of Pioneer Wealth Management Group’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Park Square Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, YANKCOM Partnership bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth $45,000.

NASDAQ:BND opened at $72.69 on Monday. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a twelve month low of $71.10 and a twelve month high of $75.67. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.63.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 1st were given a dividend of $0.2364 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 1st. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.90%.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

