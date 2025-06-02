Bennett Associates Wealth Management Sells 190 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Bennett Associates Wealth Management lessened its holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 29.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 462 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 190 shares during the quarter. Bennett Associates Wealth Management’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $242,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Marshall & Sterling Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Hurley Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Promus Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors own 87.86% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on UNH. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $677.00 to $351.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Wall Street Zen cut UnitedHealth Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 24th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $510.00 to $356.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Wolfe Research decreased their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $501.00 to $390.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $575.00 to $450.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, UnitedHealth Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $441.87.

In related news, Director Timothy Patrick Flynn bought 1,533 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $320.80 per share, with a total value of $491,786.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 6,033 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,935,386.40. The trade was a 34.07% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Stephen J. Hemsley bought 86,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $288.57 per share, for a total transaction of $25,019,019.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 679,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $196,081,295.01. This trade represents a 14.63% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 109,408 shares of company stock valued at $31,607,768 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:UNH opened at $301.08 on Monday. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 1 year low of $248.88 and a 1 year high of $630.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $273.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The business’s 50-day moving average is $430.87 and its 200 day moving average is $492.75.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 17th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $7.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.29 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $109.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.56 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 26.69% and a net margin of 3.60%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $6.91 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 29.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

