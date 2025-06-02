SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:GWX) Hits New 1-Year High – Should You Buy?

SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:GWX – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $35.99 and last traded at $35.96, with a volume of 3657 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.72.

SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $692.97 million, a PE ratio of 13.14 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s 50 day moving average is $33.10 and its 200 day moving average is $32.32.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GWX. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Transce3nd LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its position in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 69.5% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 621 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 49.8% during the 1st quarter. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the total return performance of the S&P Developed Ex-U.S. Under USD2 Billion Index (the Index), an equity index based upon the world (excluding the United States) small-cap composite market. The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

