B2Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) Reaches New 52-Week High – Time to Buy?

Shares of B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG – Get Free Report) (TSE:BTO) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $3.66 and last traded at $3.65, with a volume of 11207598 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.37.

B2Gold Stock Up 7.1%

The company has a current ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -120.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.89.

B2Gold Company Profile

B2Gold Corp. operates as a gold producer company. It operates the Fekola Mine in Mali, the Masbate Mine in the Philippines, and the Otjikoto Mine in Namibia. The company also has an 100% interest in the Gramalote gold project in Colombia; 24% interest in the Calibre Mining Corp.; and approximately 19% interest in BeMetals Corp.

