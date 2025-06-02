BMO Laddered Preferred Share Index ETF (TSE:ZPR) Hits New 12-Month High – Here’s What Happened

BMO Laddered Preferred Share Index ETF (TSE:ZPR – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$11.30 and last traded at C$11.30, with a volume of 19606 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$11.26.

BMO Laddered Preferred Share Index ETF Trading Up 0.5%

The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$10.79 and its 200 day moving average is C$10.90.

BMO Laddered Preferred Share Index ETF Company Profile

The ETF seeks to replicate, to the extent possible, the performance of a Canadian preferred shares index, net of expenses. Currently, the ETF seeks to replicate the performance of the Solactive Laddered Canadian Preferred Share Index (the Index). The investment strategy of the ETF is to invest in and hold the constituent securities of the Index in the same proportion as they are reflected in the Index.

