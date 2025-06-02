iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) Reaches New 1-Year High – Time to Buy?

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $71.05 and last traded at $70.89, with a volume of 156378 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $70.63.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.7%

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $65.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.79. The company has a market capitalization of $9.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.98 and a beta of 0.96.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SCZ. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 5,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 118,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,224,000 after acquiring an additional 5,382 shares during the period. Heck Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Greenleaf Trust bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $212,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF

Santacruz Silver Mining Ltd. is a Canada-based company engaged in the operation, exploration and commercial exploitation of mining concessions in Mexico, with a primary focus on silver, but also, including gold, lead and zinc. The Company is focused on its producing property, the Rosario Mine. In addition, the Company is also exploring three other mineral properties, being the San Felipe Project, which is an advanced-stage project; the Gavilanes Project, which is an exploration project, and the El Gachi Property, which is an early-stage exploration project.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.