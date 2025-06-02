Perseus Mining (TSE:PRU) Reaches New 52-Week High – Still a Buy?

Perseus Mining Limited (TSE:PRU – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$3.52 and last traded at C$3.52, with a volume of 52395 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$3.40.

Perseus Mining Stock Up 5.0%

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$3.03 and its 200 day moving average price is C$2.69. The stock has a market cap of C$5.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.13 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 4.64, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

About Perseus Mining

(Get Free Report)

Perseus Mining Ltd is engaged in the exploration, evaluation, development, and mining of gold properties in West Africa. The company projects are Sissingue Gold Mine, Edikan Gold Mine in Ghana, and Yaoure Gold Project.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Perseus Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perseus Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.