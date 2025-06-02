Empire (TSE:EMP.A) Sets New 52-Week High – What’s Next?

Shares of Empire Company Limited (TSE:EMP.A – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$53.76 and last traded at C$53.52, with a volume of 29065 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$52.97.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Scotiabank raised shares of Empire from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from C$47.00 to C$49.00 in a report on Friday, March 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$48.86.

Get Empire alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on Empire

Empire Stock Performance

Empire Announces Dividend

The firm has a market capitalization of C$7.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 16.20 and a beta of 0.48. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$49.42 and its 200-day moving average is C$45.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 135.51.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 30th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 15th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. Empire’s payout ratio is 29.20%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Senior Officer Matthew Reindel sold 1,852 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$46.16, for a total transaction of C$85,488.32. Also, Senior Officer Pierre St-Laurent sold 5,354 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$44.96, for a total transaction of C$240,715.84. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 20,459 shares of company stock worth $961,651. Insiders own 2.18% of the company’s stock.

Empire Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Empire Co Ltd key businesses are food retailing, investments, and other operations. The food retailing division operates through Empire’s subsidiary Sobeys and represents nearly all of the company’s income. This segment owns, affiliates, or franchises more than 1,500 stores in 10 provinces, under retail banners including Sobeys, Safeway, IGA, Foodland, FreshCo, Thrifty Foods, Lawton’s Drug Stores, and multiple retail fuel locations.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Empire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Empire and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.