eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) Reaches New 52-Week High – Here’s Why

Shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $74.14 and last traded at $73.64, with a volume of 737406 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $73.17.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist Financial increased their target price on eBay from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on eBay from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. UBS Group raised their price objective on eBay from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on eBay from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Daiwa America raised eBay from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, eBay presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.42.

eBay Trading Up 1.2%

The stock has a market cap of $34.15 billion, a PE ratio of 18.60, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $67.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.27.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The e-commerce company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.55 billion. eBay had a return on equity of 30.97% and a net margin of 19.68%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.25 EPS. Equities analysts expect that eBay Inc. will post 3.86 EPS for the current year.

eBay Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 13th. Investors of record on Friday, May 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 30th. eBay’s payout ratio is currently 27.62%.

Insider Activity at eBay

In related news, SVP Cornelius Boone sold 3,958 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.06, for a total transaction of $265,423.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 94,392 shares in the company, valued at $6,329,927.52. The trade was a 4.02% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Julie A. Loeger sold 92,895 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.06, for a total value of $6,694,013.70. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 123,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,883,700.92. The trade was a 42.97% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 280,650 shares of company stock worth $19,637,729 in the last quarter. 0.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On eBay

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kestra Investment Management LLC raised its position in eBay by 172.5% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Investment Management LLC now owns 11,175 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $692,000 after purchasing an additional 7,074 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in eBay by 5,091.9% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 142,051 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $8,800,000 after purchasing an additional 139,315 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in eBay by 35.1% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 8,121 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $503,000 after purchasing an additional 2,110 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in eBay during the 4th quarter valued at $8,644,000. Finally, TCW Group Inc. raised its position in eBay by 45.8% during the 4th quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 53,900 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $3,339,000 after purchasing an additional 16,919 shares in the last quarter. 87.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About eBay

eBay Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, China, Germany, and internationally. The company’s marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com, off-platform businesses, and the eBay suite of mobile apps.

