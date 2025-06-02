Amplify Junior Silver Miners ETF Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSEARCA:SILJ)

Amplify Junior Silver Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:SILJ – Get Free Report) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Monday. Stock traders acquired 14,925 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 98% compared to the typical volume of 7,548 call options.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SouthState Corp purchased a new stake in Amplify Junior Silver Miners ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Amplify Junior Silver Miners ETF by 600.0% in the first quarter. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd now owns 5,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 4,800 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amplify Junior Silver Miners ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $70,000. Quarry LP purchased a new position in Amplify Junior Silver Miners ETF during the 1st quarter worth $83,000. Finally, Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Amplify Junior Silver Miners ETF during the 1st quarter worth $123,000.

Amplify Junior Silver Miners ETF stock traded up $0.87 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $13.93. 4,015,998 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,630,697. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $12.16 and its 200-day moving average is $11.61. Amplify Junior Silver Miners ETF has a 12 month low of $9.72 and a 12 month high of $15.18. The stock has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.61 and a beta of 0.89.

The ETFMG Prime Junior Silver Miners ETF (SILJ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in materials equity. The fund tracks a modified market-cap-weighted index of small-cap silver mining and exploration companies. SILJ was launched on Nov 28, 2012 and is managed by ETF Managers Group.

