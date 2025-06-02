ImmunityBio Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:IBRX)

ImmunityBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBRX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Stock traders acquired 6,205 call options on the company. This is an increase of 42% compared to the average volume of 4,357 call options.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ImmunityBio

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in ImmunityBio by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 274,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $701,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of ImmunityBio by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 73,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after buying an additional 5,261 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd raised its position in shares of ImmunityBio by 5.4% during the first quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 111,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,000 after buying an additional 5,764 shares during the last quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC raised its position in shares of ImmunityBio by 37.0% during the first quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 22,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in shares of ImmunityBio by 20.4% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 41,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 7,067 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 8.58% of the company’s stock.

Get ImmunityBio alerts:

ImmunityBio Stock Up 5.6%

IBRX traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $2.81. 7,066,079 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,254,597. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.61 and its 200 day moving average is $3.09. ImmunityBio has a 52 week low of $1.83 and a 52 week high of $7.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a PE ratio of -3.05 and a beta of 0.33.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ImmunityBio ( NASDAQ:IBRX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $16.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.50 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that ImmunityBio will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on IBRX. Piper Sandler raised shares of ImmunityBio from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $4.25 to $5.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. D. Boral Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of ImmunityBio in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of ImmunityBio in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, ImmunityBio currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.25.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on ImmunityBio

About ImmunityBio

(Get Free Report)

ImmunityBio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in developing therapies and vaccines that bolster the natural immune system to defeat cancers and infectious diseases. Its platforms for the development of biologic product candidates include antibody-cytokine fusion proteins; DNA, RNA, and recombinant protein vaccines; and cell therapies.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ImmunityBio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ImmunityBio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.