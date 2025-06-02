Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO) Hits New 1-Year High – Here’s Why

Perdoceo Education Co. (NASDAQ:PRDO – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $34.24 and last traded at $33.61, with a volume of 782294 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $32.95.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PRDO. Wall Street Zen cut Perdoceo Education from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 5th. Barrington Research increased their target price on Perdoceo Education from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd.

Get Perdoceo Education alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on PRDO

Perdoceo Education Trading Down 0.4%

The business has a fifty day moving average of $27.90 and a 200-day moving average of $27.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 5.45 and a current ratio of 4.84. The company has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.42, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.79.

Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $213.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $207.97 million. Perdoceo Education had a return on equity of 16.85% and a net margin of 21.66%. Perdoceo Education’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.60 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Perdoceo Education Co. will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Perdoceo Education Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 13th. Investors of record on Sunday, June 1st will be given a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 30th. Perdoceo Education’s payout ratio is currently 23.01%.

Insider Activity at Perdoceo Education

In related news, SVP Julia A. Leeman sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.07, for a total value of $160,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $951,741.39. This represents a 14.42% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Todd S. Nelson sold 38,984 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.66, for a total value of $961,345.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 644,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,882,199.02. The trade was a 5.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 147,116 shares of company stock valued at $3,895,709. 2.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Perdoceo Education

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PRDO. Castlekeep Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Perdoceo Education during the 4th quarter valued at $47,129,000. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Perdoceo Education during the 1st quarter valued at $18,758,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Perdoceo Education by 49.7% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,547,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,964,000 after purchasing an additional 513,599 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Perdoceo Education during the 1st quarter valued at $11,022,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Perdoceo Education by 48.9% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,297,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,670,000 after purchasing an additional 425,893 shares during the last quarter. 93.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Perdoceo Education Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Perdoceo Education Corporation provides postsecondary education through online, campus-based, and blended learning programs in the United States. It operates in two segments, Colorado Technical University and The American InterContinental University System. The Colorado Technical University segment offers academic programs, such as business and management, nursing, healthcare management, computer science, engineering, information systems and technology, project management, cybersecurity, and criminal justice.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Perdoceo Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perdoceo Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.