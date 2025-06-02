SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLMBP) Short Interest Update

SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLMBP – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,500 shares, a decrease of 21.7% from the April 30th total of 8,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days.

SLM Stock Down 0.2%

SLM stock traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $78.61. 3,173 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,486. The business has a fifty day moving average of $73.49 and a 200 day moving average of $74.24. SLM has a 12-month low of $65.50 and a 12-month high of $79.09.

SLM Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 5th will be issued a dividend of $1.5815 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 5th. This represents a $6.33 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.05%.

Institutional Trading of SLM

About SLM

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in SLM stock. Shikiar Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SLM Co. ( NASDAQ:SLMBP Free Report ) by 3.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 121,983 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,890 shares during the period. SLM makes up about 2.7% of Shikiar Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Shikiar Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in SLM were worth $8,990,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

SLM Corporation, through its subsidiaries, originates and services private education loans to students and their families to finance the cost of their education in the United States. It is also involved in the provision of retail deposit accounts, including certificates of deposit, money market accounts, and high-yield savings accounts; and interest-bearing omnibus accounts.

