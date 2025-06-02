Short Interest in Materion Co. (NYSE:MTRN) Decreases By 21.3%

Materion Co. (NYSE:MTRN – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 349,800 shares, a decline of 21.3% from the April 30th total of 444,700 shares. Currently, 1.7% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 140,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.5 days.

Insider Buying and Selling at Materion

In other Materion news, VP Gregory R. Chemnitz sold 2,000 shares of Materion stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.45, for a total value of $160,900.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 13,376 shares in the company, valued at $1,076,099.20. The trade was a 13.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 2.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Materion

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Materion by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,154 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $213,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its position in Materion by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 7,645 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $756,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel boosted its position in Materion by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 6,505 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $643,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in Materion by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 35,873 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,547,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Materion by 0.9% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,312 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,902,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.56% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, KeyCorp reiterated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Materion in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th.

Materion Stock Down 2.5%

Shares of MTRN stock traded down $1.92 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $75.52. 18,998 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 106,832. Materion has a 1 year low of $69.10 and a 1 year high of $123.21. The stock has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of 261.22 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $78.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $92.81.

Materion (NYSE:MTRN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.01. Materion had a return on equity of 12.42% and a net margin of 0.35%. The business had revenue of $420.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $396.83 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.96 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Materion will post 5.5 EPS for the current year.

Materion Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This is a positive change from Materion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 29th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. Materion’s payout ratio is presently 112.00%.

About Materion

Materion Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces advanced engineered materials used in semiconductor, industrial, aerospace and defense, automotive, energy, consumer electronics, and telecom and data center in the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Performance Materials, Electronic Materials, Precision Optics, and Other.

