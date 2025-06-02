Supermarket Income REIT plc (OTCMKTS:SUPIF) Short Interest Down 21.5% in May

Supermarket Income REIT plc (OTCMKTS:SUPIF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,300 shares, a decline of 21.5% from the April 30th total of 14,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ? days.

Supermarket Income REIT Stock Performance

OTCMKTS SUPIF remained flat at C$1.10 during trading on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$1.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.92. Supermarket Income REIT has a one year low of C$0.81 and a one year high of C$1.49.

Get Supermarket Income REIT alerts:

About Supermarket Income REIT

(Get Free Report)

See Also

Supermarket Income REIT plc (LSE: SUPR) is a real estate investment trust dedicated to investing in grocery properties which are an essential part of the UK’s feed the nation infrastructure. The Company focuses on grocery stores which are omnichannel, fulfilling online and in-person sales. All the Company’s supermarkets are let to leading UK supermarket operators, diversified by both tenant and geography.

Receive News & Ratings for Supermarket Income REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Supermarket Income REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.