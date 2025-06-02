Supermarket Income REIT plc (OTCMKTS:SUPIF) Short Interest Down 21.5% in May

Supermarket Income REIT plc (OTCMKTS:SUPIF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,300 shares, a decline of 21.5% from the April 30th total of 14,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ? days.
Supermarket Income REIT Stock Performance
OTCMKTS SUPIF remained flat at C$1.10 during trading on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$1.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.92. Supermarket Income REIT has a one year low of C$0.81 and a one year high of C$1.49.
About Supermarket Income REIT
