Universal (NYSE:UVV) Hits New 12-Month High – Should You Buy?

Universal Co. (NYSE:UVV – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $67.33 and last traded at $64.52, with a volume of 858840 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $59.38.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Wall Street Zen cut Universal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday.

Universal Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.63 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $56.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 2.60.

Universal (NYSE:UVV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 29th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter. Universal had a return on equity of 8.92% and a net margin of 4.31%. The business had revenue of $702.28 million during the quarter.

Universal Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 4th. Investors of record on Monday, July 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.82 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 14th. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.95%. This is a boost from Universal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. Universal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 86.77%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Universal

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Universal by 341.2% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 40,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,155,000 after acquiring an additional 31,370 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Universal by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 9,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $503,000 after buying an additional 556 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of Universal by 30.4% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after buying an additional 770 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Universal by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 64,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,522,000 after purchasing an additional 1,113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Universal by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 119,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,564,000 after purchasing an additional 3,338 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.00% of the company’s stock.

Universal Company Profile

Universal Corporation processes and supplies leaf tobacco and plant-based ingredients worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Tobacco Operations; and Ingredients Operations. It is involved in the procuring, financing, processing, packing, storing, and shipping leaf tobacco for sale to manufacturers of consumer tobacco products.

