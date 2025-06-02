Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 5,132 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 0.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 565,881 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,132 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF makes up 3.3% of Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $42,809,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $270,000. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC now owns 686,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,259,000 after buying an additional 1,730 shares during the last quarter. PBMares Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. PBMares Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after buying an additional 594 shares during the last quarter. Knuff & Co LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth $197,000. Finally, Investor s Fiduciary Advisor Network LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth $666,000.

BATS IEFA opened at $82.65 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $77.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $139.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.03 and a beta of 0.84. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $66.95 and a fifty-two week high of $83.19.

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

