Hummer Financial Advisory Services Inc Acquires 100 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Hummer Financial Advisory Services Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 16,851 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil comprises approximately 1.6% of Hummer Financial Advisory Services Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Hummer Financial Advisory Services Inc’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $2,004,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in XOM. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 93,299,598 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $10,023,875,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104,617 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter valued at $6,936,737,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 46,017,358 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,950,087,000 after acquiring an additional 2,998,892 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 43,983,110 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,731,263,000 after acquiring an additional 5,538,694 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 35,662,602 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,836,226,000 after purchasing an additional 4,140,046 shares during the period. 61.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on XOM. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Exxon Mobil from $136.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Exxon Mobil from $141.00 to $138.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Argus upgraded Exxon Mobil to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on Exxon Mobil from $135.00 to $131.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.50.

Shares of XOM stock opened at $102.08 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $106.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $109.62. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12 month low of $97.80 and a 12 month high of $126.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $439.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.02, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.03. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 12.92% and a net margin of 9.63%. The firm had revenue of $83.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.11 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.06 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 7.43 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.99 per share. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 15th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 52.52%.

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

