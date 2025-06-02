Donor Advised Charitable Giving Inc. Invests $204,000 in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Donor Advised Charitable Giving Inc. purchased a new position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 2,075 shares of the coffee company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 3,421 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR increased its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR now owns 11,312 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,032,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Wintrust Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 1,411 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Kuhn & Co Investment Counsel increased its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Kuhn & Co Investment Counsel now owns 4,240 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $387,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Finally, Foster Dykema Cabot & Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Foster Dykema Cabot & Partners LLC now owns 1,014 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.29% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks stock opened at $83.68 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $85.54 and a 200-day moving average of $95.55. The firm has a market cap of $95.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.99, a P/E/G ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.99. Starbucks Co. has a 1-year low of $71.55 and a 1-year high of $117.46.

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The coffee company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $8.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.90 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 44.97% and a net margin of 9.73%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.68 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 16th were issued a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 16th. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.92%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 88.41%.

SBUX has been the subject of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Starbucks from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Starbucks from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Starbucks from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Guggenheim cut their target price on shares of Starbucks from $95.00 to $83.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. Finally, Cowen lowered shares of Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.92.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

