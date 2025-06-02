Paladin Wealth LLC Purchases 420 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Paladin Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 5.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,016 shares of the coffee company’s stock after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the quarter. Paladin Wealth LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $786,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. bought a new stake in Starbucks during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Financial Life Planners bought a new stake in Starbucks during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Graney & King LLC bought a new stake in Starbucks during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Collier Financial bought a new stake in Starbucks during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Runnymede Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Starbucks during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Institutional investors own 72.29% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Stock Performance

NASDAQ SBUX opened at $83.68 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $85.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $95.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.99, a PEG ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.99. Starbucks Co. has a fifty-two week low of $71.55 and a fifty-two week high of $117.46.

Starbucks Announces Dividend

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The coffee company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $8.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.90 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 9.73% and a negative return on equity of 44.97%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.68 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 30th. Investors of record on Friday, May 16th were paid a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 16th. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.92%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is presently 88.41%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on SBUX. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Starbucks from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Baird R W lowered Starbucks from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 7th. Wall Street Zen lowered Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on Starbucks from $95.00 to $83.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on Starbucks from $88.00 to $84.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.92.

Starbucks Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

