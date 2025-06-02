Quad Cities Investment Group LLC Has $4.01 Million Holdings in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Quad Cities Investment Group LLC lessened its holdings in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 11.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,550 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,066 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ accounts for about 2.0% of Quad Cities Investment Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $4,009,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. PayPay Securities Corp raised its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 276.9% in the 4th quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 49 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. Bridge Generations Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Marshall & Sterling Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Roxbury Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Midwest Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Invesco QQQ in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Stock Performance

Shares of QQQ stock opened at $516.69 on Monday. Invesco QQQ has a 52-week low of $402.39 and a 52-week high of $540.81. The stock has a market cap of $323.78 billion, a PE ratio of 30.62 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $478.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $500.97.

Invesco QQQ Cuts Dividend

About Invesco QQQ

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 24th were paid a $0.7157 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 24th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

