Gradient Investments LLC Boosts Stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Gradient Investments LLC boosted its stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 5.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 26,773 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,465 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $24,967,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NFLX. Capital & Planning LLC purchased a new stake in Netflix in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $809,000. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in Netflix by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 5,390 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $4,804,000 after buying an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA purchased a new stake in Netflix in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $12,212,000. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in Netflix by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,023 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $912,000 after buying an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Netflix in the 4th quarter valued at $446,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

Netflix Price Performance

NFLX opened at $1,202.12 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1,059.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $976.26. Netflix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $587.04 and a fifty-two week high of $1,215.91. The firm has a market cap of $511.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 17th. The Internet television network reported $6.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.74 by $0.87. Netflix had a net margin of 22.34% and a return on equity of 38.32%. The company had revenue of $10.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $8.28 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 24.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on NFLX shares. FBN Securities started coverage on Netflix in a report on Thursday, March 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $1,165.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $1,220.00 price target (up from $1,150.00) on shares of Netflix in a report on Monday, May 19th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Netflix from $1,000.00 to $1,070.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 21st. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,200.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a report on Monday, May 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,200.00 price target (up from $1,175.00) on shares of Netflix in a report on Friday, April 18th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Netflix has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,122.33.

Insider Activity at Netflix

In related news, CAO Jeffrey William Karbowski sold 640 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,194.77, for a total transaction of $764,652.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Cletus R. Willems sold 298 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,138.00, for a total transaction of $339,124.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 31,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,972,180. The trade was a 0.93% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 100,262 shares of company stock worth $106,599,765 over the last quarter. 1.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

