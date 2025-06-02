High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC Has $1.46 Million Stock Holdings in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC lessened its holdings in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Free Report) by 6.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 15,889 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,181 shares during the quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Southern were worth $1,461,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LVW Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Southern by 5.9% during the first quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 19,653 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,807,000 after purchasing an additional 1,087 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of Southern by 99,138.1% during the first quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 20,840 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,916,000 after purchasing an additional 20,819 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Southern by 11.4% during the first quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 3,128 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Southern during the first quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Finally, Woodstock Corp grew its stake in shares of Southern by 52.4% during the first quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 63,724 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,859,000 after purchasing an additional 21,901 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Southern alerts:

Southern Trading Up 1.3%

Shares of NYSE:SO opened at $89.94 on Monday. The Southern Company has a 12 month low of $76.96 and a 12 month high of $94.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $89.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $87.25. The firm has a market cap of $98.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.43, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.40.

Southern Increases Dividend

Southern ( NYSE:SO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.03. Southern had a net margin of 16.47% and a return on equity of 12.23%. The business had revenue of $7.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.17 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.03 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Southern Company will post 4.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 19th will be paid a $0.74 dividend. This is a positive change from Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.29%. Southern’s payout ratio is presently 70.64%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Southern

In other Southern news, CEO Kimberly S. Greene sold 32,190 shares of Southern stock in a transaction on Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.12, for a total value of $2,997,532.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 106,819 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,946,985.28. The trade was a 23.16% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SO. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Southern from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Southern from $95.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Southern from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Southern in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. Finally, KeyCorp cut shares of Southern from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $78.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $92.21.

View Our Latest Research Report on SO

Southern Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.