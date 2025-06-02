Enterprise Bank & Trust Co Has $205,000 Stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Enterprise Bank & Trust Co reduced its position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 11.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 220 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 28 shares during the quarter. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in Netflix were worth $205,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NFLX. Capital & Planning LLC bought a new stake in Netflix in the fourth quarter valued at about $809,000. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in Netflix by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 5,390 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $4,804,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA bought a new stake in shares of Netflix in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $12,212,000. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Netflix by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,023 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $912,000 after buying an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heck Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Netflix during the 4th quarter worth approximately $446,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Netflix alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on NFLX shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Netflix from $1,150.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,126.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Netflix from $900.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Loop Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Netflix in a report on Monday, March 24th. Finally, Cfra Research raised shares of Netflix to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,122.33.

Netflix Price Performance

Shares of NFLX stock opened at $1,202.12 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Netflix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $587.04 and a 12-month high of $1,215.91. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1,059.27 and a 200-day moving average of $976.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $511.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.58.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 17th. The Internet television network reported $6.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.74 by $0.87. Netflix had a return on equity of 38.32% and a net margin of 22.34%. The firm had revenue of $10.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $8.28 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 24.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Netflix

In other news, Director Ann Mather sold 1,358 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,150.00, for a total value of $1,561,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Jeffrey William Karbowski sold 480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $978.18, for a total value of $469,526.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 100,262 shares of company stock worth $106,599,765. 1.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Netflix Profile

(Free Report)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.