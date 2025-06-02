Enterprise Bank & Trust Co Has $865,000 Stock Position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Enterprise Bank & Trust Co increased its stake in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 46.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,165 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,647 shares during the quarter. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $865,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AVGO. Marest Capital LLC raised its stake in Broadcom by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Marest Capital LLC now owns 4,539 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,052,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC now owns 13,832 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,207,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. True Wealth Design LLC increased its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 712 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. DT Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Broadcom by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,397 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,251,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bfsg LLC boosted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 451 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. 76.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Justine Page sold 800 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.19, for a total transaction of $184,152.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 26,182 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,026,834.58. The trade was a 2.96% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $4,500,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 465,956 shares in the company, valued at approximately $83,872,080. This represents a 5.09% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 720,576 shares of company stock valued at $131,249,694 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on AVGO shares. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Friday, March 7th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Broadcom in a report on Friday, March 7th. Bank of America decreased their price target on Broadcom from $260.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Redburn Atlantic began coverage on Broadcom in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $301.00 price target for the company. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $260.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $238.77.

Shares of NASDAQ:AVGO opened at $239.50 on Monday. Broadcom Inc. has a 52-week low of $128.50 and a 52-week high of $251.88. The company has a market capitalization of $1.13 trillion, a PE ratio of 195.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.17. The company has a fifty day moving average of $195.38 and a 200-day moving average of $203.66.

Broadcom declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Monday, April 7th that authorizes the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the semiconductor manufacturer to repurchase up to 1.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 20th were issued a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 20th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. Broadcom’s payout ratio is presently 113.46%.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

