Cidara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CDTX) Receives “Market Outperform” Rating from JMP Securities

Cidara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CDTX – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “market outperform” rating restated by investment analysts at JMP Securities in a report released on Monday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $47.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock. JMP Securities’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 116.79% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded Cidara Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. HC Wainwright raised their price target on Cidara Therapeutics from $24.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 10th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Cidara Therapeutics in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Cidara Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Cidara Therapeutics to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Cidara Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.86.

NASDAQ:CDTX remained flat at $21.68 during midday trading on Monday. 23,612 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 80,072. The firm has a market capitalization of $272.02 million, a PE ratio of -0.84 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a 50 day moving average of $20.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.48. Cidara Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $10.14 and a 52 week high of $28.42.

Cidara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CDTX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.66) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($5.45) by $3.79. Cidara Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 289.05% and a negative return on equity of 69.64%. As a group, analysts forecast that Cidara Therapeutics will post -8.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Leslie Tari sold 1,773 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.96, for a total value of $38,935.08. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $356,081.40. The trade was a 9.86% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Shane Ward sold 1,664 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.96, for a total value of $36,541.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 14,674 shares in the company, valued at $322,241.04. This trade represents a 10.18% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.89% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Cidara Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $56,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Cidara Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $165,000. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new position in Cidara Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $224,000. West Michigan Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cidara Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $291,000. Finally, OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Cidara Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $339,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.82% of the company’s stock.

Cidara Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on developing targeted therapies for patients facing cancers and other serious diseases. The company's product includes rezafungin acetate, a novel molecule in the echinocandin class of antifungals for the treatment and prevention of invasive fungal infections, including candidemia and invasive candidiasis, which are fungal infections associated with high mortality rates.

