Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) Price Target Lowered to $23.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Get Free Report) had its target price cut by investment analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $27.00 to $23.00 in a research note issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 1.63% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on CAG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Conagra Brands from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Conagra Brands from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Conagra Brands from $29.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Conagra Brands in a research report on Monday, March 24th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Conagra Brands from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $33.00 to $26.00 in a report on Monday, February 24th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Conagra Brands has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.10.

Conagra Brands Price Performance

CAG traded down $0.26 on Monday, hitting $22.63. 1,590,855 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,244,966. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Conagra Brands has a one year low of $21.98 and a one year high of $33.24. The firm has a market cap of $10.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.18.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 3rd. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.92 billion. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 4.13% and a return on equity of 13.76%. The business’s revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Conagra Brands will post 2.35 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Conagra Brands in the fourth quarter worth approximately $168,877,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in Conagra Brands by 233.7% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 5,985,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,625,000 after acquiring an additional 4,191,555 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new stake in Conagra Brands in the fourth quarter worth $110,704,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Conagra Brands by 49.5% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,162,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,686,000 after purchasing an additional 2,702,407 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 33.9% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 8,135,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,746,000 after purchasing an additional 2,058,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.75% of the company’s stock.

About Conagra Brands

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products through various retail channels.

