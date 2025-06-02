Summit Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SMMT) Earns “Market Outperform” Rating from JMP Securities

Summit Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SMMT – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “market outperform” rating reiterated by stock analysts at JMP Securities in a note issued to investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $40.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities’ target price points to a potential upside of 130.36% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Summit Redstone set a $35.00 price target on shares of Summit Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, March 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Summit Therapeutics from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price on shares of Summit Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, April 28th. TD Cowen upgraded Summit Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Summit Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.40.

Get Summit Therapeutics alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Summit Therapeutics

Summit Therapeutics Stock Down 4.7%

Shares of NASDAQ SMMT traded down $0.86 on Monday, reaching $17.36. 7,997,087 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,654,050. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.85. Summit Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $6.78 and a 12 month high of $36.91. The company has a market cap of $12.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -61.77 and a beta of -0.94.

Summit Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SMMT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.01. Analysts forecast that Summit Therapeutics will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Summit Therapeutics

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Summit Therapeutics by 20.6% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,557,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,995,000 after buying an additional 1,118,270 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Summit Therapeutics by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,670,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,261,000 after acquiring an additional 724,040 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA raised its position in Summit Therapeutics by 100.6% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 1,387,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,755,000 after acquiring an additional 695,843 shares during the period. Siren L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Summit Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $13,407,000. Finally, Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Summit Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $10,378,000. 4.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Summit Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Summit Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovery, development, and commercialization of patient, physician, caregiver, and societal friendly medicinal therapies in the United States, and the United Kingdom. The company’s lead development candidate is Ivonescimab, a bispecific antibody for immunotherapy through blockade of PD-1 with the anti-angiogenesis; and anti-infectives portfolio includes SMT-738, a novel class of precision antibiotics for the treatment of multidrug resistant infections, which primarily includes carbapenem-resistant Enterobacteriaceae infections.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Summit Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Summit Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.