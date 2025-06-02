pufETH (PUFETH) Price Down 1.8% Over Last Week

pufETH (PUFETH) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on June 2nd. One pufETH token can currently be bought for approximately $2,629.96 or 0.02520986 BTC on exchanges. pufETH has a market cap of $155.37 million and $5,851.06 worth of pufETH was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, pufETH has traded down 1.8% against the dollar.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About pufETH

pufETH launched on January 30th, 2024. pufETH’s total supply is 59,079 tokens. pufETH’s official website is www.puffer.fi. pufETH’s official message board is medium.com/@puffer.fi. The Reddit community for pufETH is https://reddit.com/r/puffer_finance and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. pufETH’s official Twitter account is @puffer_finance.

pufETH Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “pufETH (PUFETH) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Ethereum platform. pufETH has a current supply of 58,850.15321661. The last known price of pufETH is 2,661.82326186 USD and is up 1.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 16 active market(s) with $2,654.75 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.puffer.fi.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as pufETH directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade pufETH should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase pufETH using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

