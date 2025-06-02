Critical Contrast: Vaxcyte (NASDAQ:PCVX) versus Neumora Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NMRA)

Vaxcyte (NASDAQ:PCVX – Get Free Report) and Neumora Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NMRA – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation and dividends.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Vaxcyte and Neumora Therapeutics”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vaxcyte N/A N/A -$402.27 million ($3.99) -8.44 Neumora Therapeutics N/A N/A -$235.93 million ($1.61) -0.45

Profitability

Vaxcyte is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Neumora Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This table compares Vaxcyte and Neumora Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vaxcyte N/A -23.53% -22.20% Neumora Therapeutics N/A -73.63% -68.97%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

96.8% of Vaxcyte shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 47.7% of Neumora Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. 3.1% of Vaxcyte shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 26.8% of Neumora Therapeutics shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

Vaxcyte has a beta of 1.27, suggesting that its share price is 27% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Neumora Therapeutics has a beta of 2.96, suggesting that its share price is 196% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Vaxcyte and Neumora Therapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vaxcyte 0 0 9 1 3.10 Neumora Therapeutics 1 5 3 0 2.22

Vaxcyte presently has a consensus price target of $136.50, suggesting a potential upside of 305.24%. Neumora Therapeutics has a consensus price target of $9.29, suggesting a potential upside of 1,189.68%. Given Neumora Therapeutics’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Neumora Therapeutics is more favorable than Vaxcyte.

About Vaxcyte

Vaxcyte, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology vaccine company, develops novel protein vaccines to prevent or treat bacterial infectious diseases. Its lead vaccine candidate is VAX-24, a 24-valent investigational pneumococcal conjugate vaccine for the prevention of invasive pneumococcal disease. The company also develops VAX-31 to protect against emerging strains and to help address antibiotic resistance; VAX-A1, a novel conjugate vaccine candidate to prevent disease caused by Group A Streptococcus; VAX-PG, a novel protein vaccine candidate targeting keystone pathogen responsible for periodontitis; and VAX-GI to prevent Shigella, a bacterial illness. The company was formerly known as SutroVax, Inc. and changed its name to Vaxcyte, Inc. in May 2020. Vaxcyte, Inc. was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in San Carlos, California.

About Neumora Therapeutics

Neumora Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutic treatments for brain diseases, neuropsychiatric disorders, and neurodegenerative diseases. The company develops navacaprant (NMRA-140), a novel once-daily oral kappa opioid receptor antagonist, which is in phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of major depressive disorder. It also develops NMRA-511 that is in phase 1 clinical trials in patients with agitation associated with dementia due to Alzheimer’s disease; and NMRA-266, which is in the phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of schizophrenia and other neuropsychiatric disorders. In addition, its preclinical phase product includes NMRA-NMDA for the treatment of schizophrenia; NMRA-CK1d, a CK1d inhibitor program for the treatment of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis; NMRA-NLRP3 for the treatment of certain neurodegenerative conditions; and NMRA-GCase for the treatment of Parkinson’s disease. The company was formerly known as RBNC Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Neumora Therapeutics, Inc. in October 2021. Neumora Therapeutics, Inc. was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in Watertown, Massachusetts.

