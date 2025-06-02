Edelcoin Hits 24 Hour Volume of $8,963.56 (EDLC)

Edelcoin (EDLC) traded 1.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on June 2nd. Edelcoin has a market capitalization of $8.52 billion and approximately $8,963.56 worth of Edelcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Edelcoin token can now be purchased for about $3.22 or 0.00003085 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Edelcoin has traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Central African Republic Meme (CAR) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0544 or 0.00000052 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $104,395.00 or 1.00069366 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $104,078.55 or 0.99766022 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Edelcoin Token Profile

Edelcoin’s total supply is 5,516,931,200 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,648,126,976 tokens. Edelcoin’s official Twitter account is @edelcoin1. The official website for Edelcoin is edelcoin.com. The official message board for Edelcoin is www.instagram.com/edelcoin.

Edelcoin Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Edelcoin (EDLC) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Edelcoin has a current supply of 5,516,931,200 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Edelcoin is 3.26476588 USD and is down -0.04 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $9,023.21 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://edelcoin.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Edelcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Edelcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Edelcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

