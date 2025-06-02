Eigenpie mstETH 24-Hour Volume Hits $7,104.98 (MSTETH)

Eigenpie mstETH (MSTETH) traded flat against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on June 2nd. One Eigenpie mstETH token can currently be purchased for approximately $1,656.40 or 0.01949959 BTC on exchanges. Eigenpie mstETH has a market capitalization of $103.07 million and approximately $7,104.98 worth of Eigenpie mstETH was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Eigenpie mstETH has traded 0.9% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Central African Republic Meme (CAR) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0544 or 0.00000052 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $104,395.00 or 1.00069366 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $104,078.55 or 0.99766022 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Eigenpie mstETH Profile

Eigenpie mstETH’s total supply is 61,681 tokens. Eigenpie mstETH’s official Twitter account is @eigenpiexyz_io. Eigenpie mstETH’s official website is www.eigenlayer.magpiexyz.io/restake.

Buying and Selling Eigenpie mstETH

According to CryptoCompare, “Eigenpie mstETH (MSTETH) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Eigenpie mstETH has a current supply of 62,227.79468462. The last known price of Eigenpie mstETH is 1,656.40440568 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 7 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.eigenlayer.magpiexyz.io/restake.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Eigenpie mstETH directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Eigenpie mstETH should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Eigenpie mstETH using one of the exchanges listed above.

