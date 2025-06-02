Insider Selling: TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI) Insider Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI – Get Free Report) insider Tom Clapprood sold 10,000 shares of TTM Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.50, for a total value of $295,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 34,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,004,091.50. This trade represents a 22.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

TTM Technologies Stock Down 0.4%

Shares of TTM Technologies stock traded down $0.13 during trading on Monday, reaching $29.73. The stock had a trading volume of 145,839 shares, compared to its average volume of 773,029. The company has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.99 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $23.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.08. TTM Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.77 and a 52 week high of $30.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The technology company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $648.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $621.44 million. TTM Technologies had a return on equity of 9.74% and a net margin of 2.30%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.28 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that TTM Technologies, Inc. will post 1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TTM Technologies announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Friday, May 9th that authorizes the company to buyback $100.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the technology company to buy up to 3.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on TTMI shares. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on TTM Technologies from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on TTM Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. B. Riley lifted their price objective on TTM Technologies from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on TTM Technologies from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in TTM Technologies by 670.3% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,402 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,220 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP raised its stake in TTM Technologies by 249.9% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,110 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 1,507 shares during the period. USA Financial Formulas raised its stake in TTM Technologies by 119.1% in the first quarter. USA Financial Formulas now owns 2,237 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 1,216 shares during the period. Sterling Capital Management LLC raised its stake in TTM Technologies by 808.9% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 3,181 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 2,831 shares during the period. Finally, C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors bought a new stake in TTM Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Institutional investors own 95.79% of the company’s stock.

TTM Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells mission systems, radio frequency (RF) components and RF microwave/microelectronic assemblies, and printed circuit boards (PCB) worldwide. The company operates in two segments, PCB and RF&S Components. It offers range of engineered systems, RF and microwave assemblies, HDI PCBs, flexible PCBs, rigid-flex PCBs, custom assemblies and system integration, IC substrates, passive RF components, advanced ceramic RF components, hi-reliability multi-chip modules, beamforming and switching networks, PCB products, RF components, and backplane/custom assembly solutions, including conventional PCBs.

