Insider Buying: Great Portland Estates Plc (LON:GPE) Insider Purchases 45 Shares of Stock

Great Portland Estates Plc (LON:GPE – Get Free Report) insider Nick Sanderson bought 45 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 337 ($4.54) per share, for a total transaction of £151.65 ($204.10).

Nick Sanderson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, May 27th, Nick Sanderson sold 12,735 shares of Great Portland Estates stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 327 ($4.40), for a total value of £41,643.45 ($56,047.71).

On Wednesday, April 30th, Nick Sanderson bought 48 shares of Great Portland Estates stock. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 308 ($4.15) per share, for a total transaction of £147.84 ($198.98).

Great Portland Estates Stock Performance

LON GPE traded down GBX 2.50 ($0.03) on Monday, hitting GBX 336 ($4.52). 573,191 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,239,636. The company has a market capitalization of £1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.52. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 309.89 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 294.40. Great Portland Estates Plc has a 52-week low of GBX 260 ($3.50) and a 52-week high of GBX 371.50 ($5.00).

About Great Portland Estates

Great Portland Estates ( LON:GPE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 21st. The company reported GBX 5.30 ($0.07) EPS for the quarter. Great Portland Estates had a return on equity of 15.50% and a net margin of 172.83%. Equities analysts expect that Great Portland Estates Plc will post 6.1719457 earnings per share for the current year.

GPE is a FTSE 250 real estate investor and developer. GPE aims to deliver superior returns by unlocking the often hidden potential in commercial real estate in central London, creating high quality sustainable spaces for its customers and long-term value for its stakeholders.

