Rothschild Investment LLC Buys 91 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Rothschild Investment LLC raised its stake in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 8.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,189 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $214,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TXN. Promus Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Financial Life Planners bought a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Summit Securities Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Copia Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Trading Down 2.2%

Shares of TXN opened at $180.85 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 4.12 and a quick ratio of 2.88. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1 year low of $139.95 and a 1 year high of $220.39. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $167.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $182.36. The firm has a market cap of $164.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.97.

Texas Instruments Announces Dividend

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.22. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 30.68% and a return on equity of 28.08%. The firm had revenue of $4.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.91 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.10 earnings per share. Texas Instruments’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 30th were given a dividend of $1.36 per share. This represents a $5.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 30th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is 103.23%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $230.00 to $195.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Argus raised shares of Texas Instruments to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 25th. Baird R W raised shares of Texas Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 7th. TD Securities reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Texas Instruments presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $189.41.

Texas Instruments Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

